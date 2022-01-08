TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

307 AM MST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

