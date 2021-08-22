TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021 _____ 532 FPUS54 KEPZ 221000 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 TXZ418-222330- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ419-222330- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ420-222330- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ423-222330- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ421-222330- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. $$ TXZ422-222330- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ424-222330- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 400 AM MDT Sun Aug 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$