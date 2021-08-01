TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

_____

178 FPUS54 KEPZ 010910

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

TXZ418-012315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ419-012315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-012315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-012315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ421-012315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-012315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-012315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

310 AM MDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather