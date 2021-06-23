TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

870 FPUS54 KEPZ 230858

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

TXZ418-232215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ419-232215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ420-232215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ423-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ421-232215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

TXZ422-232215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ424-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

258 AM MDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

