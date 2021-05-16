TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

973 FPUS54 KEPZ 160917

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

TXZ418-170045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ419-170045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-170045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-170045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ421-170045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-170045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-170045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

317 AM MDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

BIRD

