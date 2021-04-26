TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021 _____ 436 FPUS54 KEPZ 260954 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 TXZ418-262315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ419-262315- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ420-262315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. $$ TXZ423-262315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ421-262315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ422-262315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. $$ TXZ424-262315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 354 AM MDT Mon Apr 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$