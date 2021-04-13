TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 75 to 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

330 AM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 70 to 75.

