TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

205 AM MDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

