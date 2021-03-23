TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows

40 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows

40 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs

55 to 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

553 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

