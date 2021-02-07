TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

258 FPUS54 KEPZ 071024

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

TXZ418-072315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ419-072315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ420-072315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-072315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ421-072315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ422-072315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ424-072315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

324 AM MST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

