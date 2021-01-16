TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021
_____
320 FPUS54 KEPZ 161006
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
TXZ418-162330-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
$$
TXZ419-162330-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ420-162330-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ423-162330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ421-162330-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to
35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ422-162330-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ424-162330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
306 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather