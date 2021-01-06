TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

TXZ418-062315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ419-062315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ420-062315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ423-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-062315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ422-062315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ424-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

220 AM MST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

