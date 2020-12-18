TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

753 FPUS54 KEPZ 181005

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

TXZ418-190130-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ419-190130-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ420-190130-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ423-190130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ421-190130-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ422-190130-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ424-190130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 AM MST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

