TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

TXZ418-272315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TXZ419-272315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ420-272315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

TXZ423-272315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-272315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ422-272315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ424-272315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

214 AM MST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

