Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

TXZ418-062315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ419-062315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ420-062315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ423-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ421-062315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ422-062315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ424-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

