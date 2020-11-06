TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020
_____
094 FPUS54 KEPZ 061247
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
TXZ418-062315-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ419-062315-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ420-062315-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ423-062315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ421-062315-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ422-062315-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ424-062315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
547 AM MST Fri Nov 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather