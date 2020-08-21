TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

348 FPUS54 KEPZ 210933

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

TXZ418-220015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ419-220015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TXZ420-220015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ423-220015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ421-220015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TXZ422-220015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ424-220015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

333 AM MDT Fri Aug 21 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

