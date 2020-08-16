TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

TXZ418-162300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

TXZ419-162300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

TXZ420-162300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

TXZ423-162300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

TXZ421-162300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

TXZ422-162300-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

TXZ424-162300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

323 AM MDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 100. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

