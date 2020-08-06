TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

991 FPUS54 KEPZ 061131

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

TXZ418-062230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

$$

TXZ419-062230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ420-062230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-062230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ421-062230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-062230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-062230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

531 AM MDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather