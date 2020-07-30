TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

TXZ418-302215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

TXZ419-302215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

TXZ420-302215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TXZ423-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 104. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

TXZ421-302215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

TXZ422-302215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

TXZ424-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

238 AM MDT Thu Jul 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

