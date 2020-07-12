TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

207 FPUS54 KEPZ 121022

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

TXZ418-122215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-122215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-122215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-122215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-122215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ422-122215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-122215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

422 AM MDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

