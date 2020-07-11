TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

TXZ418-112215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 101.

TXZ419-112215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ420-112215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ423-112215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ421-112215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100.

TXZ422-112215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ424-112215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

524 AM MDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

