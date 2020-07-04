TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 102.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

238 AM MDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

