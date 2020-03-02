TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

TXZ418-030015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ419-030015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ420-030015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ423-030015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ421-030015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ422-030015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 55.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

TXZ424-030015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

359 AM MST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

