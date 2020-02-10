TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
215 PM MST Mon Feb 10 2020
Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss
215 PM MST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,
and Indian Hot Springs
215 PM MST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,
and Sierra Blanca
215 PM MST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Colder. Highs 40 to 45. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 60.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
215 PM MST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,
and Sunland Park
215 PM MST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows around
40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Colder. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
$$
