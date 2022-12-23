TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;10;N;22;41% Abilene Dyess;Clear;10;N;22;32% Alice;Cloudy;28;N;24;60% Alpine;Clear;11;NE;9;54% Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;1;NNW;8;50% Angleton;Clear;23;N;22;59% Arlington;Clear;11;NNW;8;53% Austin;Clear;18;N;12;47% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;18;N;29;54% Bay;Clear;22;N;21;60% Beaumont;Clear;23;NNW;12;64% Beeville;Mostly cloudy;23;N;15;47% Borger;Mostly clear;3;NW;5;44% Bowie;Mostly clear;9;NNW;9;61% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;12;NNW;12;43% Brenham;Clear;18;NNW;14;56% Bridgeport;Mostly clear;11;NNW;17;55% Brownsville;Cloudy;36;N;18;66% Brownwood;Partly cloudy;11;N;13;48% Burnet;Clear;12;N;10;51% Canadian;Mostly clear;2;NNW;9;45% Castroville;Clear;18;N;8;45% Childress;Mostly clear;9;N;15;38% Cleburne;Clear;10;NNW;9;54% College Station;Clear;17;N;12;51% Comanche;Clear;10;N;12;45% Conroe;Clear;19;NNW;7;53% Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;27;N;30;63% Corsicana;Clear;11;NNW;10;51% Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;29;N;17;45% Dalhart;Partly cloudy;2;N;8;33% Dallas Love;Mostly clear;11;NNW;18;53% Dallas Redbird;Clear;10;NNW;18;55% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;11;N;22;48% Decatur;Mostly clear;9;NNW;12;51% Del Rio;Cloudy;27;NNW;16;35% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;23;NNW;14;32% Denton;Mostly clear;10;NNW;7;54% Dryden;Clear;18;NNE;10;41% Dumas;Partly cloudy;0;NNW;7;39% Edinburg;Cloudy;36;N;16;62% El Paso;Partly cloudy;30;SE;9;30% Ellington;Clear;21;NNW;30;53% Falfurrias;Cloudy;29;N;18;54% Fort Hood;Clear;12;NNW;12;53% Fort Worth;Clear;11;NNW;8;54% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;10;NNW;17;52% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;11;NNW;8;55% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;11;NNW;22;50% Fredericksburg;Clear;12;N;10;52% Gainesville;Partly cloudy;10;NNW;10;51% Galveston;Clear;28;NNW;36;68% Gatesville;Clear;12;NNW;13;50% Georgetown;Clear;15;N;8;54% Giddings;Clear;15;N;12;58% Gilmer;Mostly clear;10;NW;9;55% Graham;Partly cloudy;10;NNW;12;43% Granbury;Clear;11;NNW;9;50% Grand Prairie;Clear;12;NNW;8;49% Greenville;Partly cloudy;10;NNW;11;59% Guadalupe Pass;Clear;7;NE;15;51% Hamilton;Clear;10;NNW;13;79% Harlingen;Cloudy;38;N;23;64% Hearne;Clear;14;NNW;15;53% Hebbronville;Cloudy;30;N;18;53% Henderson;Clear;11;NNW;10;45% Hereford;Partly cloudy;2;N;6;44% Hillsboro;Clear;12;NNW;14;59% Hondo;Mostly clear;21;N;21;47% Houston;Clear;20;NNW;7;59% Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;22;N;26;55% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Clear;19;NNW;32;49% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clear;22;N;18;54% Houston Clover;Clear;22;N;18;55% Houston Hooks;Clear;20;NNW;14;54% Houston Hull;Clear;21;N;23;54% Houston Intercontinental;Clear;20;N;23;57% Huntsville;Clear;18;NNW;14;49% Ingleside;Clear;26;N;25;59% Jacksonville;Clear;10;NNW;7;66% Jasper;Clear;16;NNW;13;67% Junction;Clear;15;NNE;13;44% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;20;NNE;17;46% Kerrville;Clear;13;N;11;57% Killeen;Clear;12;NNW;12;53% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;13;N;20;53% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;30;NNE;20;55% La Grange;Clear;16;N;14;52% Lago Vista;Clear;13;N;7;56% Lancaster;Clear;10;NNW;9;61% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;36;NNE;21;33% Llano;Mostly cloudy;14;N;11;43% Longview;Clear;12;NNW;11;49% Lubbock;Clear;7;N;9;41% Lufkin;Clear;16;NNW;17;56% Mcallen;Cloudy;39;N;29;56% Mcgregor;Clear;13;N;20;58% Mckinney;Partly cloudy;10;NNW;15;55% Mesquite;Clear;11;NNW;7;55% Midland;Clear;11;N;13;37% Midland Airpark;Clear;11;N;13;37% Midlothian;Clear;10;N;20;58% Mineola;Clear;10;NNW;10;59% Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;10;NNW;16;52% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;7;NNW;15;59% Nacogdoches;Clear;10;NNW;10;65% New Braunfels;Clear;17;N;9;57% Odessa;Clear;10;NNE;10;40% Orange;Clear;19;NNW;13;72% Palacios;Clear;23;N;30;59% Palestine;Mostly clear;11;NNW;10;51% Pampa;Clear;2;NW;8;54% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Clear;3;NW;4;43% Paris;Partly cloudy;7;NNW;13;66% Pecos;Clear;17;NE;6;40% Perryton;Mostly clear;-1;NW;6;57% Plainview;Mostly clear;3;N;6;38% Pleasanton;Clear;23;N;13;44% Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;27;N;29;64% Port Isabel;Cloudy;43;N;23;86% Port Lavaca;Clear;24;N;19;72% Randolph AFB;Clear;19;N;17;55% Robstown;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;16;54% Rockport;Clear;25;N;18;60% Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;11;N;14;47% San Angelo;Clear;13;N;17;40% San Antonio;Clear;20;N;9;50% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;21;N;15;49% San Marcos;Clear;16;N;10;53% Seminole;Mostly clear;9;NNE;8;40% Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;10;N;20;51% Snyder;Clear;10;N;11;37% Sonora;Clear;14;NNE;12;40% Stephenville;Clear;10;NNW;15;55% Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;10;NNW;15;67% Sweetwater;Clear;10;N;10;39% Temple;Clear;13;NNW;22;56% Terrell;Clear;11;N;15;53% Tyler;Clear;12;NNW;7;63% Uvalde;Partly cloudy;21;N;7;48% Vernon;Mostly clear;10;NNW;11;40% Victoria;Clear;20;N;17;62% Waco;Clear;12;N;21;53% Weslaco;Cloudy;36;N;26;57% Wharton;Clear;21;N;17;61% Wichita Falls;Clear;10;NNW;16;40% Wink;Mostly clear;14;NE;10;40% Zapata;Mostly 