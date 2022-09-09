Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Friday, September 9, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;75;NNE;5;63%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;74;SE;9;54%

Alice;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Alpine;Cloudy;65;SE;3;69%

Amarillo;Clear;70;SSE;6;62%

Angleton;Clear;70;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Clear;74;ESE;2;72%

Austin;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;3;61%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%

Bay;Clear;72;Calm;0;96%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;2;93%

Beeville;Mostly clear;71;ENE;2;95%

Borger;Clear;71;SSE;11;56%

Bowie;Clear;69;Calm;0;80%

Breckenridge;Clear;77;ESE;5;62%

Brenham;Mostly clear;73;E;1;90%

Bridgeport;Clear;71;SSE;3;73%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;4;83%

Brownwood;Clear;73;SE;2;69%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;74;SE;3;64%

Canadian;Clear;71;SSE;4;61%

Castroville;Clear;73;E;2;84%

Childress;Clear;72;SE;8;56%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;3;71%

College Station;Mostly clear;77;E;6;68%

Comanche;Clear;71;SSE;5;75%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;74;NE;1;85%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;78;ESE;5;86%

Corsicana;Clear;73;E;2;78%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;79;SE;6;78%

Dalhart;Clear;62;SW;8;61%

Dallas Love;Clear;77;SE;7;63%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;74;SE;6;70%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;76;SE;9;61%

Decatur;Clear;74;SE;8;62%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;2;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;98%

Denton;Clear;75;ESE;2;71%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;71;WNW;2;60%

Dumas;Clear;66;SSE;6;62%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;85%

El Paso;Cloudy;77;SE;2;36%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;75;E;5;88%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;75;NW;2;95%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;75;E;2;63%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;77;ESE;2;56%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;75;SE;6;64%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;75;ESE;2;65%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;70;Calm;0;74%

Fredericksburg;Clear;71;E;2;73%

Gainesville;Clear;70;SE;2;73%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;64%

Gatesville;Clear;74;E;3;67%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;1;76%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;1;85%

Gilmer;Clear;67;NNE;1;95%

Graham;Clear;74;SE;3;73%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;2;64%

Grand Prairie;Clear;75;ESE;2;72%

Greenville;Clear;69;ESE;2;86%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;65;NW;4;48%

Hamilton;Clear;72;E;2;72%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;77;S;3;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;3;68%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;3;88%

Henderson;Clear;71;NNE;1;75%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;67;S;4;63%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;71;E;4;75%

Hondo;Clear;78;ESE;6;73%

Houston;Mostly clear;76;NE;1;82%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;79;NW;3;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;73;NE;1;88%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;75;ESE;5;90%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;87%

Huntsville;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;91%

Jacksonville;Clear;68;ENE;1;90%

Jasper;Clear;67;NNE;1;99%

Junction;Clear;69;Calm;0;80%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;77;SE;6;84%

Kerrville;Clear;73;ESE;2;77%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;75;E;2;63%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;66%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%

La Grange;Clear;73;E;1;87%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;71;SE;1;70%

Lancaster;Clear;70;ESE;2;82%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;70%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;74;E;2;79%

Longview;Clear;69;NNE;1;87%

Lubbock;Clear;71;S;4;61%

Lufkin;Clear;74;ENE;5;78%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;77;SE;6;84%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;75;N;2;70%

Mckinney;Clear;71;Calm;0;75%

Mesquite;Clear;73;ESE;1;75%

Midland;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;57%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;57%

Midlothian;Clear;73;Calm;0;76%

Mineola;Clear;68;ENE;2;96%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;71;SE;6;83%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;66;E;1;95%

Nacogdoches;Clear;69;NE;2;88%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;75;ESE;1;84%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;71;E;2;59%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;71;N;1;98%

Palacios;Mostly clear;76;NNW;3;93%

Palestine;Clear;68;NE;3;87%

Pampa;Clear;71;SSE;11;64%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;71;SSE;11;53%

Paris;Clear;71;ESE;3;78%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;4;60%

Perryton;Clear;65;SSE;4;70%

Plainview;Mostly clear;65;S;4;71%

Pleasanton;Mostly clear;74;ENE;2;90%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;81;SSE;5;85%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;85%

Port Lavaca;Clear;77;E;1;86%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;75;S;5;88%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;92%

Rockport;Mostly clear;81;S;3;93%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;73;SSE;3;68%

San Angelo;Clear;68;Calm;0;69%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;76;SE;1;83%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;76;ESE;6;87%

San Marcos;Clear;73;S;1;86%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;2;58%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;73;SSE;9;65%

Snyder;Clear;73;ESE;4;54%

Sonora;Clear;68;E;2;77%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;63%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;71;SE;2;79%

Sweetwater;Clear;70;S;3;60%

Temple;Partly cloudy;75;E;7;65%

Terrell;Clear;73;E;3;75%

Tyler;Clear;71;E;1;83%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;2;84%

Vernon;Clear;71;SE;5;77%

Victoria;Clear;72;ENE;1;94%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;63%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;87%

Wharton;Clear;75;N;1;98%

Wichita Falls;Clear;73;SE;5;74%

Wink;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;50%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;79;SE;4;76%

_____

