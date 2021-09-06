Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, September 6, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;76%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;75;SSW;3;66%

Alice;Clear;76;SSE;6;93%

Alpine;Clear;69;NNW;3;68%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;4;72%

Angleton;Mostly clear;77;SSW;3;87%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;2;71%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;57%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;68%

Bay;Mostly clear;77;S;3;94%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;82;SW;3;80%

Beeville;Mostly clear;77;S;4;96%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;76;S;7;57%

Bowie;Clear;73;Calm;0;91%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;78;NNE;1;80%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;82;SW;3;81%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;83%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;73%

Burnet;Cloudy;77;NNE;1;66%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;69;NNW;1;64%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;4;65%

Childress;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;5;59%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;79%

College Station;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;70%

Comanche;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;86%

Conroe;Cloudy;84;SW;6;64%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;S;7;87%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;80;N;7;84%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;7;63%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;68;S;3;93%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;0;67%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;84;ENE;7;66%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;NE;6;73%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;89;ESE;3;38%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;48%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;2;86%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;78;E;4;45%

Dumas;Cloudy;66;S;4;79%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;3;81%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;74;N;2;63%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;6;78%

Falfurrias;Clear;75;SSE;8;88%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;2;66%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;2;68%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;81;N;2;81%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;N;5;75%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;71%

Gainesville;Clear;74;NNE;3;85%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;84;SW;7;69%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;2;86%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;1;90%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;80;WSW;1;81%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;79;N;1;91%

Graham;Partly cloudy;73;NE;3;94%

Granbury;Cloudy;80;N;2;78%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;86;NNE;2;60%

Greenville;Clear;75;NE;1;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;66;NE;29;89%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;1;82%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;76;SSE;6;90%

Hearne;Mostly clear;80;WNW;2;71%

Hebbronville;Clear;78;SE;6;81%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;76;NE;2;87%

Hereford;Clear;69;SSW;3;85%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;4;89%

Hondo;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;61%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;2;71%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;WSW;6;73%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;9;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;94%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;84;SSE;2;76%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;6;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;86;SW;6;69%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;67%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;81;S;6;87%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;75;E;1;90%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Junction;Partly cloudy;81;NE;7;56%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;70%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;74%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;2;66%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;66%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;80;SSW;5;81%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;82;SW;2;77%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;1;80%

Lancaster;Cloudy;82;NNE;2;79%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;87;SE;14;52%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;78;NNW;1;74%

Longview;Partly cloudy;80;NNE;2;83%

Lubbock;Clear;72;NE;1;81%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;5;76%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;76%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;79;W;3;84%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;78%

Mesquite;Cloudy;81;N;3;82%

Midland;Partly cloudy;72;E;5;78%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;72;E;5;78%

Midlothian;Cloudy;81;ENE;3;79%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;79;NE;2;88%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;78;NNE;5;86%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly clear;76;NE;6;91%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;79;S;5;76%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;73;E;5;56%

Orange;Mostly clear;83;SW;3;74%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;85;S;9;76%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;94%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;8;77%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;5;61%

Paris;Mostly clear;77;ENE;7;90%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;62%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;62;S;7;73%

Plainview;Clear;68;Calm;0;95%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;78%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;7;75%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;SSE;5;77%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;83;S;4;74%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;80;S;6;72%

Robstown;Clear;82;S;5;86%

Rockport;Mostly clear;84;S;5;79%

Rocksprings;Clear;77;E;3;54%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;73%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;2;68%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;7;64%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;63%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;69;E;2;86%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;76;ENE;6;78%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;3;71%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;5;67%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;5;76%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;77;NNE;2;89%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;74;SE;5;64%

Temple;Cloudy;78;N;6;75%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;79;NNE;3;90%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;2;84%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;82;SE;5;55%

Vernon;Showers;73;Calm;0;73%

Victoria;Mostly clear;76;SSW;3;89%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;78%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;79;S;5;81%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;80;SW;2;85%

Wichita Falls;Showers;75;E;9;77%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;75;E;7;65%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;8;53%

