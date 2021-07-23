Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, July 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;15;68%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;77;S;18;55%

Alice;Partly cloudy;79;SE;9;97%

Alpine;Clear;74;SSW;7;63%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;71;SSE;5;59%

Angleton;Mostly clear;79;S;3;87%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;60%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;3;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;100%

Bay;Mostly clear;77;SE;3;95%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;80;S;2;83%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;99%

Borger;Clear;79;SSE;14;44%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;79%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;64%

Brenham;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;77;SSE;5;73%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;4;84%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;76;S;8;74%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;72;S;2;92%

Canadian;Clear;73;SE;6;70%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;74;E;2;98%

Childress;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;8;61%

Cleburne;Cloudy;78;S;5;78%

College Station;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;5;90%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;75;S;8;79%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;93%

Corsicana;Cloudy;78;SSW;10;78%

Cotulla;Cloudy;78;SE;8;86%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;71;S;12;60%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;60%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;66%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;62%

Decatur;Mostly clear;82;S;9;64%

Del Rio;Cloudy;79;SE;14;78%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;10;88%

Denton;Partly cloudy;82;S;3;70%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;74;SE;11;78%

Dumas;Clear;68;SSE;8;62%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;88%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;83;NW;4;37%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;S;2;89%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;76;SE;6;95%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;73;S;4;87%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;82;S;4;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;83;S;12;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;67%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;71%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;92%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;77;SE;3;79%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;85;S;12;76%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;75;S;4;86%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;2;87%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;1;96%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;1;87%

Graham;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;6;61%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;80;S;4;71%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;82;S;4;70%

Greenville;Cloudy;77;SSE;3;89%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;16;35%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;74;S;5;80%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;79;SE;8;100%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;2;93%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;77;SE;8;89%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;2;85%

Hereford;Clear;70;SSE;6;66%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;77;S;6;94%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;74;E;6;90%

Houston;Partly cloudy;82;S;1;80%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;79%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;S;10;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;86%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;2;88%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Partly cloudy;74;SE;3;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;75;E;5;94%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;88%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;73;S;4;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;75;S;6;84%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;93%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;1;89%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;79;S;4;80%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;83;SE;15;71%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;2;87%

Longview;Partly cloudy;79;S;2;86%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;76;SE;6;60%

Lufkin;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;86%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;76;S;7;90%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;80;S;3;78%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;77;S;7;89%

Midland;Mostly clear;78;SSE;12;56%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;78;SSE;12;56%

Midlothian;Cloudy;77;S;5;83%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;76;S;3;83%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;9;71%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;97%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;77;SSE;3;87%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;80;S;18;46%

Orange;Partly cloudy;80;S;2;86%

Palacios;Mostly clear;83;SSE;9;87%

Palestine;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%

Pampa;Clear;72;SSE;12;70%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;71;SSE;11;64%

Paris;Fog;75;SSE;7;94%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;17;53%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;13;63%

Plainview;Clear;72;SE;8;67%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;93%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;86;SE;9;77%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;4;83%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;84;SE;5;77%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;E;3;100%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;83;SE;7;94%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;12;82%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;10;91%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;77;S;10;66%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;2;93%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;75;E;3;100%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;6;60%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;74%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;10;64%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;6;73%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;76;S;6;76%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;81%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;13;67%

Temple;Partly cloudy;75;S;8;96%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;87%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;4;87%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;9;100%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;67%

Victoria;Mostly clear;77;SE;3;91%

Waco;Partly cloudy;77;S;10;84%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;89%

Wharton;Mostly clear;77;SE;2;94%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;71%

Wink;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;18;47%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;76%

