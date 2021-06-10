TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM CDT Thursday, June 10, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;92;S;12;55% Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;91;SE;14;51% Alice;Mostly cloudy;95;S;12;50% Alpine;Sunny;98;ESE;7;12% Amarillo;Sunny;98;SSE;9;30% Angleton;Mostly cloudy;90;S;16;63% Arlington;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;54% Austin;Partly sunny;91;N;6;51% Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;85;S;12;69% Bay;Mostly sunny;87;S;8;66% Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;S;7;61% Beeville;Partly sunny;92;SSE;12;68% Borger;Sunny;97;SSE;12;41% Bowie;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;68% Breckenridge;Sunny;95;SSE;10;49% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;55% Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;59% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;16;62% Brownwood;Sunny;91;SSE;10;55% Burnet;Sunny;88;S;15;54% Canadian;Sunny;93;SSE;16;53% Castroville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;10;51% Childress;Sunny;95;S;12;50% Cleburne;Mostly sunny;88;S;14;65% College Station;Mostly cloudy;92;S;10;54% Comanche;Sunny;90;SSE;9;60% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;92;S;13;53% Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;14;65% Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;88;S;14;60% Cotulla;Mostly sunny;94;SE;9;51% Dalhart;Sunny;100;S;15;12% Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;60% Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;89;S;8;56% Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;89;S;14;56% Decatur;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;12;63% Del Rio;Sunny;90;SE;12;61% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;88;SE;13;62% Denton;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;65% Dryden;Sunny;93;SE;9;45% Dumas;Sunny;97;SE;10;27% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;8;57% El Paso;Sunny;101;W;4;6% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;16;66% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;91;S;10;55% Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;S;12;55% Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;S;13;64% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;62% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;88;S;15;62% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;88;S;8;58% Fredericksburg;Sunny;87;S;12;49% Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;13;68% Galveston;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;67% Gatesville;Sunny;90;S;16;51% Georgetown;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;54% Giddings;Mostly sunny;89;S;6;59% Gilmer;Partly sunny;86;SSE;8;60% Graham;Sunny;95;SSE;10;53% Granbury;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;11;59% Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;54% Greenville;Cloudy;84;SSE;8;71% Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;97;W;17;10% Hamilton;Sunny;92;S;12;49% Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;15;67% Hearne;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;52% Hebbronville;Sunny;93;SSE;14;31% Henderson;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;6;60% Hereford;Sunny;104;WSW;18;8% Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;89;SSE;15;62% Hondo;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;62% Houston;Partly sunny;90;S;14;58% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;91;S;12;59% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;90;S;14;58% Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;S;5;63% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;90;S;12;63% Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;92;N;7;57% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;10;57% Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;93;N;7;49% Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;N;7;65% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;89;S;14;73% Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;4;64% Jasper;Mostly cloudy;90;N;7;62% Junction;Sunny;91;SSE;13;44% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;88;S;9;64% Kerrville;Sunny;87;S;13;63% Killeen;Partly sunny;89;S;12;55% Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;55% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;16;74% La Grange;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;4;57% Lago Vista;Partly sunny;92;SSW;9;51% Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;13;55% Laredo;Mostly sunny;95;S;6;49% Llano;Sunny;91;SSE;13;48% Longview;Partly sunny;91;SSW;5;59% Lubbock;Sunny;98;SSE;6;35% Lufkin;Partly sunny;89;SW;9;58% Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;12;57% Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;60% Mckinney;Cloudy;88;S;8;62% Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;88;S;17;62% Midland;Sunny;96;SSE;7;40% Midland Airpark;Sunny;96;SSE;7;40% Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;88;S;8;61% Mineola;Mostly cloudy;87;S;5;61% Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;90;SSE;10;61% Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;5;71% Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;58% New Braunfels;Partly sunny;90;SSW;8;58% Odessa;Sunny;97;S;10;33% Orange;Partly sunny;87;SSW;13;65% Palacios;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;71% Palestine;Partly sunny;90;S;8;58% Pampa;Sunny;92;SSE;21;58% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;93;SSE;14;46% Paris;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;9;64% Pecos;Sunny;108;ESE;5;12% Perryton;Sunny;93;SSE;21;44% Plainview;Sunny;98;SSE;4;29% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;56% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;10;75% Port Isabel;Partly sunny;89;SE;15;68% Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;14;59% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;62% Robstown;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;16;69% Rockport;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;14;74% Rocksprings;Sunny;89;SSE;11;58% San Angelo;Sunny;94;N;6;48% San Antonio;Partly sunny;92;SSE;5;54% San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;53% San Marcos;Mostly sunny;91;SSE;14;58% Seminole;Sunny;100;ESE;5;22% Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;8;62% Snyder;Sunny;97;S;9;46% Sonora;Sunny;93;S;13;46% Stephenville;Sunny;89;SSE;10;57% Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;12;64% Sweetwater;Sunny;93;SE;10;53% Temple;Mostly sunny;88;S;16;60% Terrell;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;13;66% Tyler;Partly sunny;88;SSW;4;64% Uvalde;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;69% Vernon;Partly sunny;94;SSE;14;52% Victoria;Partly sunny;90;S;7;66% Waco;Sunny;90;S;14;57% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;14;58% Wharton;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;56% Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;92;S;12;60% Wink;Sunny;103;N;3;21% Zapata;Mostly sunny;100;SSE;9;40%