TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Monday, March 8, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;48;SE;9;51%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;47;SSE;6;47%

Alice;Cloudy;60;E;3;72%

Alpine;Clear;46;WSW;5;61%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;48;S;11;64%

Angleton;Clear;47;Calm;0;86%

Arlington;Mostly clear;51;SSE;5;43%

Austin;Clear;55;SE;5;46%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;45;N;3;65%

Bay;Mostly clear;48;NE;5;87%

Beaumont;Clear;46;N;1;81%

Beeville;Cloudy;53;ENE;5;94%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;55;S;17;44%

Bowie;Mostly clear;42;SE;3;63%

Breckenridge;Clear;54;SE;9;36%

Brenham;Clear;48;Calm;0;63%

Bridgeport;Clear;41;Calm;0;64%

Brownsville;Cloudy;65;ESE;3;72%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;3;52%

Burnet;Clear;52;SSE;5;54%

Canadian;Mostly clear;49;S;16;49%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;57%

Childress;Partly cloudy;48;SSE;14;49%

Cleburne;Clear;46;SSE;7;53%

College Station;Clear;51;S;5;50%

Comanche;Clear;46;S;7;54%

Conroe;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;82%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;61;E;9;77%

Corsicana;Clear;50;ESE;7;56%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;61;SSE;8;47%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;48;S;16;58%

Dallas Love;Mostly clear;56;SSE;6;36%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;51;S;6;44%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;50;S;7;49%

Decatur;Clear;50;SSE;9;42%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;9;57%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;54;SE;8;68%

Denton;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;72%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;53;E;5;67%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;46;S;11;60%

Edinburg;Cloudy;67;NE;2;79%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;58;E;2;32%

Ellington;Clear;47;E;1;77%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;84%

Fort Hood;Clear;51;SSE;9;51%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;49;SE;5;44%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;51;S;5;42%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;51;Calm;0;65%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;48;SSE;3;48%

Fredericksburg;Clear;50;SSE;6;57%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;58%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;57;E;7;57%

Gatesville;Clear;46;SE;3;53%

Georgetown;Clear;51;SE;7;54%

Giddings;Clear;48;SE;4;76%

Gilmer;Clear;44;Calm;0;66%

Graham;Clear;48;SSE;5;46%

Granbury;Clear;47;ESE;4;54%

Grand Prairie;Clear;51;SSE;5;43%

Greenville;Clear;44;Calm;0;68%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;14;44%

Hamilton;Clear;46;SSE;9;53%

Harlingen;Cloudy;64;E;6;77%

Hearne;Clear;49;SE;3;55%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;58;ESE;3;63%

Henderson;Clear;40;Calm;0;83%

Hereford;Cloudy;49;SSW;17;63%

Hillsboro;Clear;53;ESE;9;42%

Hondo;Cloudy;57;SSE;7;57%

Houston;Mostly clear;55;SE;10;54%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;52;N;3;56%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;55;SE;10;54%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;44;Calm;0;88%

Houston Clover;Clear;46;Calm;0;76%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;68%

Houston Hull;Clear;48;Calm;0;67%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;70%

Huntsville;Clear;51;S;6;58%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;61;E;8;80%

Jacksonville;Clear;41;SE;2;81%

Jasper;Clear;41;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Clear;50;Calm;0;60%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;53;SSE;5;67%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;80%

Killeen;Clear;51;SSE;9;51%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;51;SSE;9;51%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;61;ENE;5;75%

La Grange;Clear;49;E;1;79%

Lago Vista;Clear;50;SE;8;61%

Lancaster;Clear;41;Calm;0;75%

Laredo;Cloudy;58;SE;7;78%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;65%

Longview;Clear;46;ESE;1;66%

Lubbock;Clear;50;S;11;65%

Lufkin;Clear;47;Calm;0;70%

Mcallen;Cloudy;65;ENE;7;67%

Mcgregor;Clear;46;S;5;55%

Mckinney;Clear;45;Calm;0;65%

Mesquite;Clear;46;Calm;0;57%

Midland;Mostly clear;50;SSE;9;65%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;50;SSE;9;65%

Midlothian;Clear;46;Calm;0;57%

Mineola;Clear;43;ESE;3;75%

Mineral Wells;Clear;45;SE;9;53%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;46;ESE;5;63%

Nacogdoches;Clear;40;Calm;0;85%

New Braunfels;Clear;50;SSE;7;71%

Odessa;Clear;49;SSE;9;65%

Orange;Clear;43;Calm;0;94%

Palacios;Clear;51;E;7;85%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;43%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;49;S;16;57%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;50;S;14;53%

Paris;Clear;46;SE;7;57%

Pecos;Mostly clear;52;E;10;61%

Perryton;Clear;47;S;13;56%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;48;S;12;64%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;63%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;8;78%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;64;ESE;4;77%

Port Lavaca;Clear;55;E;7;81%

Randolph AFB;Clear;49;SSE;7;74%

Robstown;Cloudy;64;ENE;8;76%

Rockport;Mostly clear;60;E;14;80%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;5;81%

San Angelo;Clear;44;S;5;76%

San Antonio;Clear;53;ESE;2;73%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;52;SE;5;71%

San Marcos;Clear;47;W;3;68%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;5;73%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;51;SSE;8;45%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;46;S;8;68%

Sonora;Clear;41;Calm;0;80%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;48%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;50;SSE;6;49%

Sweetwater;Clear;47;SSE;7;68%

Temple;Clear;53;SSE;14;50%

Terrell;Clear;42;NE;3;72%

Tyler;Clear;49;SE;2;62%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;56;SE;7;71%

Vernon;Mostly clear;47;S;9;49%

Victoria;Clear;53;ENE;3;81%

Waco;Clear;46;ESE;5;57%

Weslaco;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;75%

Wharton;Clear;49;Calm;0;75%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;43;SSE;8;60%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;14;61%

Zapata;Cloudy;63;SE;8;69%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather