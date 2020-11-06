TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Friday, November 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;54;NW;5;86%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;52;Calm;0;73%
Alice;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;93%
Alpine;Clear;44;WSW;7;42%
Amarillo;Clear;48;S;3;60%
Angleton;Clear;58;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;3;77%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;87%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;65;S;5;90%
Bay;Clear;60;Calm;0;100%
Beaumont;Clear;55;NNE;2;92%
Beeville;Clear;60;ENE;4;93%
Borger;Clear;55;Calm;0;46%
Bowie;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%
Breckenridge;Clear;51;Calm;0;100%
Brenham;Clear;62;Calm;0;99%
Bridgeport;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Clear;63;Calm;0;90%
Brownwood;Cloudy;48;SSE;2;93%
Burnet;Clear;60;SSE;3;74%
Canadian;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;89%
Castroville;Clear;59;Calm;0;79%
Childress;Clear;51;Calm;0;73%
Cleburne;Clear;61;ESE;9;87%
College Station;Clear;62;SSE;5;93%
Comanche;Clear;56;Calm;0;100%
Conroe;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;96%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;63;E;6;90%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;8;83%
Cotulla;Clear;62;SE;5;83%
Dalhart;Mostly clear;46;W;6;65%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;8;75%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;62;ESE;3;83%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;5;83%
Decatur;Clear;61;E;3;90%
Del Rio;Clear;59;SE;8;77%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;58;NE;6;75%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;65;SE;7;77%
Dryden;Clear;56;NNW;4;73%
Dumas;Clear;44;Calm;0;67%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;65;NNE;1;94%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;65;E;4;21%
Ellington;Clear;59;E;6;93%
Falfurrias;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%
Fort Hood;Clear;61;SSE;7;80%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;62;E;5;86%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;63;ESE;7;80%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;63;ESE;3;82%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;59;Calm;0;91%
Fredericksburg;Clear;50;NW;5;92%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;58;E;5;94%
Galveston;Clear;67;ENE;6;78%
Gatesville;Clear;57;Calm;0;87%
Georgetown;Cloudy;64;S;8;87%
Giddings;Clear;64;SSE;3;94%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;97%
Graham;Clear;53;Calm;0;100%
Granbury;Clear;60;SE;5;86%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;3;77%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;5;82%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;61;NE;22;25%
Hamilton;Clear;59;S;7;89%
Harlingen;Mostly clear;61;N;3;96%
Hearne;Clear;62;SE;5;90%
Hebbronville;Clear;57;Calm;0;92%
Henderson;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%
Hereford;Clear;42;WNW;3;77%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;64;SE;9;84%
Hondo;Clear;53;NNE;5;71%
Houston;Mostly clear;64;SE;10;87%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;62;Calm;0;89%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;64;SE;10;87%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%
Houston Hooks;Fog;55;Calm;0;93%
Houston Hull;Clear;57;Calm;0;100%
Houston Intercontinental;Fog;57;Calm;0;96%
Huntsville;Clear;61;Calm;0;80%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;90%
Jacksonville;Clear;55;SE;2;93%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;94%
Junction;Clear;52;W;3;89%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;59;Calm;0;86%
Kerrville;Clear;51;Calm;0;87%
Killeen;Clear;61;SSE;7;80%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;61;SSE;7;80%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;58;Calm;0;96%
La Grange;Clear;60;E;1;98%
Lago Vista;Clear;61;SSE;5;85%
Lancaster;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;90%
Laredo;Clear;65;ESE;5;80%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;87%
Longview;Mostly clear;58;ESE;1;83%
Lubbock;Clear;47;NNW;3;65%
Lufkin;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%
Mcallen;Clear;67;E;8;81%
Mcgregor;Clear;61;SSE;9;83%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;62;E;3;86%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;5;84%
Midland;Clear;52;WNW;3;49%
Midland Airpark;Clear;52;WNW;3;49%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;3;89%
Mineola;Clear;56;ESE;2;98%
Mineral Wells;Clear;60;SE;9;86%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;90%
Nacogdoches;Clear;54;ESE;3;96%
New Braunfels;Clear;59;ENE;3;83%
Odessa;Clear;53;NNE;3;45%
Orange;Clear;52;Calm;0;94%
Palacios;Clear;60;NE;6;100%
Palestine;Clear;60;Calm;0;90%
Pampa;Clear;47;SSW;4;68%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;41;Calm;0;75%
Paris;Cloudy;57;E;7;96%
Pecos;Clear;48;WNW;6;31%
Perryton;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;73%
Plainview;Clear;43;Calm;0;72%
Pleasanton;Clear;56;Calm;0;88%
Port Aransas;Clear;69;ENE;3;85%
Port Isabel;Clear;65;ENE;3;87%
Port Lavaca;Clear;66;E;5;88%
Randolph AFB;Clear;59;Calm;0;91%
Robstown;Mostly clear;63;E;3;90%
Rockport;Clear;62;NE;3;100%
Rocksprings;Clear;57;SSE;3;76%
San Angelo;Clear;51;SSW;5;85%
San Antonio;Clear;59;ENE;1;90%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;61;S;5;87%
Seminole;Clear;51;Calm;0;45%
Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;61;E;6;88%
Snyder;Clear;53;NNE;5;63%
Sonora;Clear;46;Calm;0;93%
Stephenville;Clear;58;N;2;87%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;100%
Sweetwater;Clear;61;Calm;0;58%
Temple;Clear;62;SSE;12;83%
Terrell;Cloudy;64;ESE;7;80%
Tyler;Clear;59;ESE;2;91%
Uvalde;Clear;56;E;6;82%
Vernon;Clear;53;N;6;94%
Victoria;Fog;61;ENE;2;97%
Waco;Clear;64;SSE;10;74%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;92%
Wharton;Clear;60;E;3;95%
Wichita Falls;Clear;55;E;5;93%
Wink;Partly cloudy;50;NNW;9;33%
Zapata;Clear;65;SE;3;85%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather