TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Monday, October 5, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;61;SE;12;53%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;63;ESE;10;42%
Alice;Clear;65;SW;6;96%
Alpine;Clear;60;WSW;3;61%
Amarillo;Clear;56;S;10;51%
Angleton;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;52%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;69;NNE;8;65%
Bay;Clear;63;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Clear;67;NNE;3;82%
Beeville;Clear;62;SW;2;89%
Borger;Clear;63;SSE;22;38%
Bowie;Clear;47;Calm;0;87%
Breckenridge;Clear;58;SE;5;60%
Brenham;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;81%
Bridgeport;Clear;49;Calm;0;83%
Brownsville;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;76%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;5;60%
Canadian;Clear;60;S;13;45%
Castroville;Clear;75;Calm;0;54%
Childress;Clear;59;SE;10;49%
Cleburne;Clear;59;NE;7;62%
College Station;Mostly clear;69;NE;10;62%
Comanche;Clear;57;S;3;68%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;69;NNE;6;75%
Corpus Christi;Clear;65;SW;5;86%
Corsicana;Clear;61;NE;6;69%
Cotulla;Clear;69;SSE;6;65%
Dalhart;Clear;58;S;15;55%
Dallas Love;Clear;63;E;6;53%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;64%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;59;NNE;3;59%
Decatur;Clear;56;NE;3;62%
Del Rio;Clear;72;E;7;59%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;65;E;3;63%
Denton;Clear;49;NNW;3;86%
Dryden;Clear;63;WNW;2;60%
Dumas;Clear;52;SSE;9;51%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;69;NNW;1;88%
El Paso;Mostly clear;72;E;3;33%
Ellington;Mostly clear;69;NNE;2;77%
Falfurrias;Clear;60;SW;3;100%
Fort Hood;Clear;62;NE;3;64%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;60;ENE;3;57%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;57;N;5;66%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;59;WNW;3;67%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;63;E;3;75%
Gainesville;Clear;52;Calm;0;70%
Galveston;Clear;73;E;3;75%
Gatesville;Clear;55;Calm;0;76%
Georgetown;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%
Giddings;Clear;70;NNE;3;75%
Gilmer;Clear;56;Calm;0;85%
Graham;Clear;52;Calm;0;78%
Granbury;Clear;56;E;3;67%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%
Greenville;Clear;55;Calm;0;81%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;63;ENE;12;49%
Hamilton;Clear;59;ESE;3;60%
Harlingen;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;96%
Hearne;Clear;57;Calm;0;92%
Hebbronville;Clear;63;SW;6;93%
Henderson;Clear;57;Calm;0;88%
Hereford;Clear;58;S;10;48%
Hillsboro;Clear;60;ENE;10;60%
Hondo;Clear;67;ENE;8;60%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;12;73%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;72;NNW;5;68%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;12;73%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;62;N;5;100%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;78%
Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;70;N;5;72%
Houston Hull;Clear;68;N;5;83%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;69;NNE;6;83%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;65;N;5;80%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;71;SSE;3;78%
Jacksonville;Clear;55;N;2;94%
Jasper;Clear;66;NE;5;88%
Junction;Clear;68;ENE;7;69%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;73;NE;7;64%
Kerrville;Clear;65;Calm;0;78%
Killeen;Clear;62;NE;3;64%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;62;NE;3;64%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;67;SSW;9;90%
La Grange;Clear;68;N;3;79%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;65;ENE;7;64%
Lancaster;Clear;55;NE;3;71%
Laredo;Clear;71;SSE;5;66%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;67%
Longview;Clear;56;NE;2;91%
Lubbock;Clear;61;SE;9;48%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;80%
Mcallen;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%
Mcgregor;Clear;56;S;2;80%
Mckinney;Clear;51;N;3;85%
Mesquite;Clear;56;Calm;0;66%
Midland;Clear;67;SE;13;59%
Midland Airpark;Clear;67;SE;13;59%
Midlothian;Clear;57;Calm;0;70%
Mineola;Clear;51;NNE;2;93%
Mineral Wells;Clear;54;E;3;71%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%
Nacogdoches;Clear;62;N;3;89%
New Braunfels;Clear;69;NE;7;67%
Odessa;Clear;69;SSE;13;52%
Orange;Clear;65;N;3;85%
Palacios;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
Palestine;Clear;54;N;5;100%
Pampa;Clear;59;SSE;21;45%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;61;S;20;38%
Paris;Clear;55;E;8;83%
Pecos;Clear;65;SE;8;54%
Perryton;Clear;56;S;13;48%
Plainview;Clear;55;SSE;9;51%
Pleasanton;Clear;66;Calm;0;81%
Port Aransas;Clear;74;SSE;4;77%
Port Isabel;Clear;69;ENE;3;84%
Port Lavaca;Clear;68;WSW;3;82%
Randolph AFB;Clear;71;ENE;7;65%
Robstown;Clear;65;SW;5;84%
Rockport;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;64;SSE;4;66%
San Angelo;Clear;62;NNE;3;64%
San Antonio;Clear;71;NE;3;56%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;72;NE;6;63%
San Marcos;Clear;68;NNE;8;72%
Seminole;Clear;60;SE;6;68%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;51;E;3;79%
Snyder;Clear;60;ESE;5;52%
Sonora;Clear;68;SE;5;68%
Stephenville;Clear;58;NE;3;59%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;55;E;5;84%
Sweetwater;Clear;62;SE;9;49%
Temple;Clear;60;NNE;5;66%
Terrell;Clear;53;NNE;5;79%
Tyler;Clear;56;NE;1;89%
Uvalde;Clear;67;E;5;53%
Vernon;Clear;56;ESE;5;65%
Victoria;Clear;62;WSW;1;89%
Waco;Clear;54;N;6;77%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%
Wharton;Clear;64;NW;3;89%
Wichita Falls;Showers;54;ESE;8;69%
Wink;Clear;65;SE;8;54%
Zapata;Clear;63;SE;4;78%
