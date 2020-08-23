TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 23, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;77;SSE;9;63%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;79;ESE;8;47%

Alice;Clear;75;NNE;6;84%

Alpine;Clear;77;SSE;8;43%

Amarillo;Clear;74;SE;6;58%

Angleton;Cloudy;72;N;3;93%

Arlington;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;55%

Austin;Clear;76;Calm;0;71%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;71;W;3;89%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;3;92%

Beaumont;Cloudy;77;NW;1;83%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;6;91%

Borger;Clear;81;SSE;13;43%

Bowie;Clear;71;Calm;0;66%

Breckenridge;Clear;76;Calm;0;53%

Brenham;Clear;73;Calm;0;88%

Bridgeport;Clear;68;Calm;0;73%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;E;5;81%

Brownwood;Showers;73;SE;5;73%

Burnet;Clear;73;Calm;0;75%

Canadian;Clear;76;S;10;47%

Castroville;Clear;73;Calm;0;77%

Childress;Clear;75;SE;9;53%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;7;64%

College Station;Clear;75;Calm;0;75%

Comanche;Cloudy;72;SSW;7;74%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;79%

Corsicana;Clear;76;SSE;6;76%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;78;ESE;8;66%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;74;SSE;10;53%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;57%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;78;S;7;63%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;64%

Decatur;Clear;77;SE;6;53%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;85;E;10;44%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;13;47%

Denton;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;55%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;5;47%

Dumas;Clear;71;ESE;9;61%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;80;E;1;81%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;86;E;3;27%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;94%

Fort Hood;Clear;76;SSE;7;69%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;80;SSE;13;55%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;82;SE;3;52%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;81;S;8;53%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;74;S;5;70%

Fredericksburg;Clear;71;Calm;0;72%

Gainesville;Clear;74;ESE;5;63%

Galveston;Cloudy;85;E;6;62%

Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;77%

Georgetown;Clear;77;SSE;5;73%

Giddings;Clear;76;Calm;0;77%

Gilmer;Clear;72;Calm;0;86%

Graham;Clear;74;Calm;0;59%

Granbury;Clear;81;SE;7;55%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;55%

Greenville;Clear;73;Calm;0;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;77;NE;17;38%

Hamilton;Clear;72;S;7;77%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;78;E;5;86%

Hearne;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;5;84%

Henderson;Clear;76;ESE;5;74%

Hereford;Clear;75;S;7;54%

Hillsboro;Clear;79;SSE;8;64%

Hondo;Clear;74;ESE;6;70%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;N;1;92%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;83%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;81%

Huntsville;Clear;75;Calm;0;81%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;6;86%

Jacksonville;Clear;69;ENE;2;90%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;82%

Junction;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;59%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;76;ESE;5;76%

Kerrville;Clear;69;Calm;0;80%

Killeen;Clear;76;SSE;7;69%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;76;SSE;7;69%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;84%

La Grange;Clear;72;Calm;0;95%

Lago Vista;Clear;73;SSE;3;78%

Lancaster;Clear;73;Calm;0;78%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;65%

Llano;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;77%

Longview;Clear;76;E;2;78%

Lubbock;Clear;78;SSE;6;52%

Lufkin;Clear;72;Calm;0;90%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;82;E;7;73%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;76;SSE;6;66%

Mckinney;Clear;76;ESE;5;61%

Mesquite;Clear;73;E;6;85%

Midland;Partly cloudy;83;SE;10;41%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;83;SE;10;41%

Midlothian;Clear;73;Calm;0;76%

Mineola;Clear;72;E;2;78%

Mineral Wells;Clear;76;SSE;7;61%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;74;Calm;0;83%

Nacogdoches;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Clear;73;WSW;3;84%

Odessa;Clear;82;SE;9;36%

Orange;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;86%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;5;84%

Palestine;Clear;71;NE;2;93%

Pampa;Clear;76;SSE;15;47%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;77;S;17;43%

Paris;Clear;71;Calm;0;83%

Pecos;Mostly clear;83;SE;7;38%

Perryton;Clear;70;S;8;59%

Plainview;Clear;73;SE;7;58%

Pleasanton;Clear;73;Calm;0;88%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;E;6;76%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;6;77%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;3;87%

Randolph AFB;Clear;73;Calm;0;85%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;3;82%

Rockport;Clear;83;ESE;7;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;75;SE;4;64%

San Angelo;Showers;82;SSE;9;46%

San Antonio;Clear;74;ENE;1;81%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;72;ESE;3;87%

San Marcos;Clear;72;W;3;87%

Seminole;Mostly clear;78;SE;5;44%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;78;SE;7;62%

Snyder;Clear;78;SE;12;53%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;53%

Stephenville;Clear;74;SSE;3;62%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%

Sweetwater;Mostly clear;79;SSE;12;52%

Temple;Partly cloudy;77;S;7;66%

Terrell;Clear;75;E;7;73%

Tyler;Clear;77;ENE;2;74%

Uvalde;Clear;75;ESE;7;66%

Vernon;Clear;75;SE;5;47%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;71;NNE;2;89%

Waco;Clear;78;S;7;61%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;83%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;88%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;73;ESE;7;58%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;39%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;5;76%

