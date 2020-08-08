TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;41%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;13;38%
Alice;Clear;78;SE;5;90%
Alpine;Clear;77;SE;12;50%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;47%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;5;52%
Austin;Partly cloudy;85;N;5;62%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;83;S;10;71%
Bay;Clear;78;Calm;0;91%
Beaumont;Cloudy;79;NW;1;88%
Beeville;Clear;78;SSE;3;100%
Borger;Partly cloudy;86;S;17;34%
Bowie;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;9;55%
Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;88;S;10;40%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;81%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;7;50%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;83;SE;5;82%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;10;47%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;84;S;9;56%
Canadian;Cloudy;85;SSW;9;37%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;67%
Childress;Cloudy;89;S;14;33%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;57%
College Station;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;71%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;50%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;81%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;92%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;62%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;12;74%
Dalhart;Cloudy;74;S;7;45%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;9;51%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;58%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;60%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;50%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;17;49%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;18;54%
Denton;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;9;54%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;42%
Dumas;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;46%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;86%
El Paso;Cloudy;84;SW;4;33%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;83%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;3;98%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;56%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;14;49%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;10;49%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;13;47%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;83;S;7;52%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;59%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;5;71%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;9;71%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;57%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;12;60%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;84;S;5;75%
Gilmer;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;7;48%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;8;45%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;5;52%
Greenville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;7;73%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;80;Calm;6;36%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;55%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;80;SE;6;90%
Hearne;Showers;82;SSE;6;75%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;77;SSE;6;87%
Henderson;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;81%
Hereford;Showers;79;ESE;10;42%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;12;52%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;12;67%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;S;6;76%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;73%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;81;S;3;84%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;74%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;85;S;6;67%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;90%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;82%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;13;54%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;70%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;9;70%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;56%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;56%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;81;Calm;0;84%
La Grange;Mostly clear;81;S;5;87%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;71%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;3;74%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;85;S;11;67%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;8;54%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;85%
Lubbock;Showers;75;WNW;12;59%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;81%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;81%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;9;56%
Mckinney;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;9;62%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;81;SE;5;70%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;85;S;8;38%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;85;S;8;38%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;67%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;80%
Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;9;49%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;85%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;87%
New Braunfels;Mostly clear;83;S;12;64%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;86;S;13;34%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;92%
Palacios;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;84%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;76%
Pampa;Cloudy;83;S;23;37%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;13;34%
Paris;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;9;92%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;9;39%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;62%
Plainview;Cloudy;77;WSW;22;45%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;80%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;7;79%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;84;SE;6;83%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;3;92%
Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;80;S;9;71%
Robstown;Mostly clear;78;ESE;3;84%
Rockport;Mostly clear;85;SSE;8;67%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;12;70%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;7;41%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;74%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;76;SE;7;84%
San Marcos;Mostly clear;82;S;8;71%
Seminole;Cloudy;79;NNW;5;53%
Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;83;SE;10;61%
Snyder;Cloudy;83;S;5;41%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;47%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;49%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;81%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;14;40%
Temple;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;12;60%
Terrell;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;67%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;80%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;65%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;89;S;13;37%
Victoria;Clear;79;SE;3;84%
Waco;Partly cloudy;87;S;14;50%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;85%
Wharton;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;84;SSE;9;51%
Wink;Cloudy;86;SE;13;38%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;6;75%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather