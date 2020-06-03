TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Wednesday, June 3, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly clear;73;SSE;10;78%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;72;S;6;73%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;96%

Alpine;Clear;69;S;3;69%

Amarillo;Clear;69;SSW;7;66%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;5;90%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;69%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;76%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;71;SE;5;96%

Bay;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;98%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;2;90%

Beeville;Showers;74;ENE;3;100%

Borger;Clear;79;S;12;51%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;6;78%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;3;89%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

Canadian;Mostly clear;75;SSW;14;67%

Castroville;Mostly clear;72;E;1;93%

Childress;Clear;75;S;12;65%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;75;S;7;83%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;S;7;78%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;7;79%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;97%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;6;43%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;62%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;71%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;73%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;10;73%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;77;E;12;76%

Denton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;78%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;9;64%

Dumas;Clear;71;S;8;49%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;76;NNE;0;94%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;82;WNW;2;24%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;88%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;74;ENE;1;95%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;75%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;76;S;7;76%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;78;S;8;68%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;71%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;80%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;10;84%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;73;S;5;77%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;79%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%

Gilmer;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;92%

Graham;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;84%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;76%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;69%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;5;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;71;NE;8;57%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;100%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;85%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;96%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

Hereford;Mostly clear;74;WSW;8;54%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;78%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;3;93%

Houston;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;1;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;75%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;1;85%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;5;78%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;80%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;75%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;66%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;97%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;2;90%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Mostly clear;72;SE;3;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;3;91%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;75%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;75%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;73;S;5;98%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;88%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;90%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;79%

Llano;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Longview;Cloudy;73;NE;1;85%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;73;SSE;8;64%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;74;SE;5;87%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;74;S;6;84%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;79%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;3;91%

Midland;Clear;74;S;9;61%

Midland Airpark;Clear;74;S;9;61%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;3;84%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;85%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;70;SE;5;89%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;84%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;74;S;5;87%

Odessa;Clear;75;SSE;13;59%

Orange;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;78;E;5;86%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;76;SE;5;81%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;73;S;15;66%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;73;SW;10;60%

Paris;Cloudy;73;SE;7;90%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;17;58%

Perryton;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;61%

Plainview;Clear;71;S;12;65%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;5;88%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;80;SE;4;84%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;3;90%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;3;91%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;84%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;7;93%

San Angelo;Clear;75;SSE;9;73%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;1;95%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;71;SE;3;100%

Seminole;Clear;72;SSE;8;64%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;76;SE;7;80%

Snyder;Mostly clear;74;SSE;10;68%

Sonora;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;88%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;3;86%

Sweetwater;Mostly clear;73;SSE;10;79%

Temple;Partly cloudy;76;S;8;81%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;75%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;75;SE;2;80%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;72;ENE;6;100%

Vernon;Mostly clear;75;S;9;74%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;74;E;1;93%

Waco;Partly cloudy;78;S;9;73%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;73;S;10;77%

Wink;Cloudy;78;SE;15;53%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;75;SE;5;90%

_____

