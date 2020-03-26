TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;71;S;12;52%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;77;S;17;38%
Alice;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%
Alpine;Clear;53;WSW;7;28%
Amarillo;Clear;63;W;10;32%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;88%
Arlington;Clear;73;S;9;76%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;70;N;5;83%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;3;89%
Bay;Cloudy;72;SE;5;100%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;72;S;6;87%
Beeville;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;7;26%
Bowie;Clear;73;S;9;74%
Breckenridge;Clear;74;S;7;55%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;70;S;7;93%
Bridgeport;Clear;74;SSW;8;64%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;17;87%
Brownwood;Clear;68;S;8;68%
Burnet;Clear;71;SSE;7;83%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;46%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;71;E;3;95%
Childress;Clear;65;SSW;12;38%
Cleburne;Clear;70;S;10;93%
College Station;Cloudy;71;S;13;89%
Comanche;Clear;71;S;10;65%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;71;S;7;86%
Corpus Christi;Clear;69;SSE;8;96%
Corsicana;Clear;72;S;10;81%
Cotulla;Clear;72;ESE;10;90%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;53;W;9;37%
Dallas Love;Clear;76;S;13;68%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;73;S;13;73%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;73;S;13;78%
Decatur;Clear;73;S;12;70%
Del Rio;Clear;77;ESE;9;68%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;73;ESE;8;77%
Denton;Clear;73;S;13;70%
Dryden;Clear;73;S;9;56%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;8;41%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;12;90%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;73;W;16;26%
Ellington;Cloudy;72;SSE;7;93%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;72;SE;8;89%
Fort Hood;Clear;71;S;9;86%
Fort Worth;Clear;74;S;13;76%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;74;S;12;70%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;75;S;9;68%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;72;S;12;79%
Fredericksburg;Clear;66;SSW;6;92%
Gainesville;Clear;68;SSE;3;81%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;5;93%
Gatesville;Clear;72;SSE;8;82%
Georgetown;Clear;72;S;8;81%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;69;S;8;93%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;70%
Graham;Clear;72;S;6;59%
Granbury;Clear;72;SSE;3;74%
Grand Prairie;Clear;73;S;9;76%
Greenville;Clear;73;S;10;73%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;65;SW;14;17%
Hamilton;Clear;71;SSW;15;95%
Harlingen;Clear;71;SSE;7;96%
Hearne;Clear;70;SSE;8;90%
Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;8;94%
Henderson;Clear;69;S;6;80%
Hereford;Clear;52;W;12;56%
Hillsboro;Clear;71;S;9;100%
Hondo;Clear;69;ESE;6;86%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;90%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;72;S;6;87%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;S;6;89%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;68;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;73;S;6;80%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;71;S;7;83%
Houston Hull;Clear;69;S;5;92%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;83%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;72;S;9;83%
Ingleside;Clear;72;SSE;7;98%
Jacksonville;Clear;67;S;7;92%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;6;93%
Junction;Clear;72;S;9;78%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;68;SE;3;87%
Kerrville;Mostly clear;65;SSE;6;89%
Killeen;Clear;71;S;9;86%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;71;S;9;86%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;69;SE;7;96%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;92%
Lago Vista;Clear;67;S;10;92%
Lancaster;Clear;67;SSE;3;86%
Laredo;Clear;79;S;8;69%
Llano;Clear;70;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Mostly clear;66;S;6;76%
Lubbock;Clear;67;W;13;26%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;70;S;8;89%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;16;81%
Mcgregor;Clear;73;S;12;84%
Mckinney;Clear;71;S;12;70%
Mesquite;Clear;69;S;10;85%
Midland;Clear;69;SW;7;29%
Midland Airpark;Clear;69;SW;7;29%
Midlothian;Clear;68;S;8;96%
Mineola;Clear;69;S;6;73%
Mineral Wells;Clear;66;SSE;7;77%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;65;Calm;0;73%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;68;S;9;93%
New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;67;S;5;93%
Odessa;Clear;67;WSW;5;25%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;3;83%
Palacios;Clear;71;SE;6;93%
Palestine;Clear;71;S;12;92%
Pampa;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;9;43%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;55;SW;10;40%
Paris;Clear;64;ESE;7;72%
Pecos;Clear;61;Calm;0;28%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;9;48%
Plainview;Clear;59;WSW;14;36%
Pleasanton;Clear;67;Calm;0;94%
Port Aransas;Clear;73;SE;9;96%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;16;93%
Port Lavaca;Clear;69;SE;7;91%
Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;68;S;6;88%
Robstown;Clear;68;ESE;7;92%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;7;87%
Rocksprings;Clear;69;SE;9;86%
San Angelo;Clear;70;S;12;63%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;7;90%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;3;100%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;100%
Seminole;Clear;60;W;9;34%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;73;S;17;69%
Snyder;Clear;63;SSW;6;39%
Sonora;Clear;68;Calm;0;77%
Stephenville;Clear;71;S;9;78%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;71;S;10;68%
Sweetwater;Clear;70;S;13;41%
Temple;Clear;71;S;18;89%
Terrell;Clear;70;S;8;72%
Tyler;Clear;69;S;8;79%
Uvalde;Clear;70;ESE;7;92%
Vernon;Clear;60;SW;9;73%
Victoria;Fog;71;SE;6;87%
Waco;Clear;72;S;12;83%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;74;S;7;87%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;7;92%
Wichita Falls;Clear;66;SSE;12;79%
Wink;Clear;67;S;9;23%
Zapata;Clear;76;SSE;10;77%
