TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;71;S;12;52%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;77;S;17;38%

Alice;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%

Alpine;Clear;53;WSW;7;28%

Amarillo;Clear;63;W;10;32%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;88%

Arlington;Clear;73;S;9;76%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;70;N;5;83%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;3;89%

Bay;Cloudy;72;SE;5;100%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;72;S;6;87%

Beeville;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;7;26%

Bowie;Clear;73;S;9;74%

Breckenridge;Clear;74;S;7;55%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;70;S;7;93%

Bridgeport;Clear;74;SSW;8;64%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;17;87%

Brownwood;Clear;68;S;8;68%

Burnet;Clear;71;SSE;7;83%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;46%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;71;E;3;95%

Childress;Clear;65;SSW;12;38%

Cleburne;Clear;70;S;10;93%

College Station;Cloudy;71;S;13;89%

Comanche;Clear;71;S;10;65%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;71;S;7;86%

Corpus Christi;Clear;69;SSE;8;96%

Corsicana;Clear;72;S;10;81%

Cotulla;Clear;72;ESE;10;90%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;53;W;9;37%

Dallas Love;Clear;76;S;13;68%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;73;S;13;73%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;73;S;13;78%

Decatur;Clear;73;S;12;70%

Del Rio;Clear;77;ESE;9;68%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;73;ESE;8;77%

Denton;Clear;73;S;13;70%

Dryden;Clear;73;S;9;56%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;8;41%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;12;90%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;73;W;16;26%

Ellington;Cloudy;72;SSE;7;93%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;72;SE;8;89%

Fort Hood;Clear;71;S;9;86%

Fort Worth;Clear;74;S;13;76%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;74;S;12;70%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;75;S;9;68%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;72;S;12;79%

Fredericksburg;Clear;66;SSW;6;92%

Gainesville;Clear;68;SSE;3;81%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;5;93%

Gatesville;Clear;72;SSE;8;82%

Georgetown;Clear;72;S;8;81%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;69;S;8;93%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;70%

Graham;Clear;72;S;6;59%

Granbury;Clear;72;SSE;3;74%

Grand Prairie;Clear;73;S;9;76%

Greenville;Clear;73;S;10;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;65;SW;14;17%

Hamilton;Clear;71;SSW;15;95%

Harlingen;Clear;71;SSE;7;96%

Hearne;Clear;70;SSE;8;90%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;8;94%

Henderson;Clear;69;S;6;80%

Hereford;Clear;52;W;12;56%

Hillsboro;Clear;71;S;9;100%

Hondo;Clear;69;ESE;6;86%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;90%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;72;S;6;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;S;6;89%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;68;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;73;S;6;80%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;71;S;7;83%

Houston Hull;Clear;69;S;5;92%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;83%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;72;S;9;83%

Ingleside;Clear;72;SSE;7;98%

Jacksonville;Clear;67;S;7;92%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;6;93%

Junction;Clear;72;S;9;78%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;68;SE;3;87%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;65;SSE;6;89%

Killeen;Clear;71;S;9;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;71;S;9;86%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;69;SE;7;96%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;92%

Lago Vista;Clear;67;S;10;92%

Lancaster;Clear;67;SSE;3;86%

Laredo;Clear;79;S;8;69%

Llano;Clear;70;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Mostly clear;66;S;6;76%

Lubbock;Clear;67;W;13;26%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;70;S;8;89%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;16;81%

Mcgregor;Clear;73;S;12;84%

Mckinney;Clear;71;S;12;70%

Mesquite;Clear;69;S;10;85%

Midland;Clear;69;SW;7;29%

Midland Airpark;Clear;69;SW;7;29%

Midlothian;Clear;68;S;8;96%

Mineola;Clear;69;S;6;73%

Mineral Wells;Clear;66;SSE;7;77%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;65;Calm;0;73%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;68;S;9;93%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;67;S;5;93%

Odessa;Clear;67;WSW;5;25%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;3;83%

Palacios;Clear;71;SE;6;93%

Palestine;Clear;71;S;12;92%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;9;43%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;55;SW;10;40%

Paris;Clear;64;ESE;7;72%

Pecos;Clear;61;Calm;0;28%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;9;48%

Plainview;Clear;59;WSW;14;36%

Pleasanton;Clear;67;Calm;0;94%

Port Aransas;Clear;73;SE;9;96%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;16;93%

Port Lavaca;Clear;69;SE;7;91%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;68;S;6;88%

Robstown;Clear;68;ESE;7;92%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;7;87%

Rocksprings;Clear;69;SE;9;86%

San Angelo;Clear;70;S;12;63%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;7;90%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;3;100%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;100%

Seminole;Clear;60;W;9;34%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;73;S;17;69%

Snyder;Clear;63;SSW;6;39%

Sonora;Clear;68;Calm;0;77%

Stephenville;Clear;71;S;9;78%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;71;S;10;68%

Sweetwater;Clear;70;S;13;41%

Temple;Clear;71;S;18;89%

Terrell;Clear;70;S;8;72%

Tyler;Clear;69;S;8;79%

Uvalde;Clear;70;ESE;7;92%

Vernon;Clear;60;SW;9;73%

Victoria;Fog;71;SE;6;87%

Waco;Clear;72;S;12;83%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;74;S;7;87%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;7;92%

Wichita Falls;Clear;66;SSE;12;79%

Wink;Clear;67;S;9;23%

Zapata;Clear;76;SSE;10;77%

