TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022

_____

669 FPUS54 KCRP 030936

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

TXZ343-032315-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog, dense at times, this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ443-032315-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog, dense at times, this morning. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ243-032315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-032315-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-032315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog, dense at times, this

morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-032315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-032315-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog, dense at times, this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-032315-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog, dense at times, this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-032315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog, dense at times, this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s

this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-032315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-032315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

70s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-032315-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog, dense at times, this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-032315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-032315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ247-032315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Areas

of fog, dense at times, this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-032315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-032315-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog, dense at times, this morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-032315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool and more humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ232-032315-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-032315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. A

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-032315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog, dense at times, this

morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-032315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog, dense at times, this

morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-032315-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog, dense at times, this morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. More humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-032315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog, dense at times, this

morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TMT/HA

_____

