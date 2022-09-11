TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

TXZ343-112145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ443-112145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ243-112145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ234-112145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ239-112145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ242-112145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ342-112145-

Coastal Kleberg-

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ442-112145-

Kleberg Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ344-112145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ244-112145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ245-112145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ345-112145-

Aransas Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ346-112145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ246-112145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ247-112145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ347-112145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ447-112145-

Calhoun Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ233-112145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ232-112145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ241-112145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ231-112145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ240-112145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ229-112145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ230-112145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

321 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

