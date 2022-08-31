TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Coastal Kleberg-

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Kleberg Islands-

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Aransas Islands-

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

Calhoun Islands-

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

