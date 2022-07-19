TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

176 FPUS54 KCRP 190834

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

TXZ343-192200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-192200-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-192200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-192200-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ239-192200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ242-192200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 114 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-192200-

Coastal Kleberg-

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-192200-

Kleberg Islands-

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-192200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-192200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-192200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-192200-

Aransas Islands-

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-192200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-192200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ247-192200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-192200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-192200-

Calhoun Islands-

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-192200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ232-192200-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-192200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 114 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 114 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-192200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ240-192200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ229-192200-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ230-192200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

334 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

87/MSH

