TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

872 FPUS54 KCRP 130841

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

TXZ343-132215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-132215-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-132215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ234-132215-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-132215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ242-132215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-132215-

Coastal Kleberg-

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-132215-

Kleberg Islands-

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-132215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-132215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-132215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-132215-

Aransas Islands-

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ346-132215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-132215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ247-132215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-132215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 15

to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-132215-

Calhoun Islands-

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-132215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ232-132215-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-132215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ231-132215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ240-132215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ229-132215-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ230-132215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

341 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

HA/TMT

_____

