TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

_____

546 FPUS54 KCRP 070748

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

TXZ343-072200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ443-072200-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ243-072200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.Heat

index values around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ234-072200-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ239-072200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-072200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-072200-

Coastal Kleberg-

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ442-072200-

Kleberg Islands-

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ344-072200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-072200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-072200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ345-072200-

Aransas Islands-

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ346-072200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ246-072200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-072200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-072200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ447-072200-

Calhoun Islands-

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ233-072200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ232-072200-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-072200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 111 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-072200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ240-072200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ229-072200-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ230-072200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

248 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather