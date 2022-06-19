TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

669 FPUS54 KCRP 190729

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

TXZ343-192130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ443-192130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-192130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ234-192130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ239-192130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ242-192130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ342-192130-

Coastal Kleberg-

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ442-192130-

Kleberg Islands-

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ344-192130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ244-192130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ245-192130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ345-192130-

Aransas Islands-

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ346-192130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ246-192130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ247-192130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ347-192130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ447-192130-

Calhoun Islands-

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-192130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

100. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ232-192130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ241-192130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ231-192130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ240-192130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ229-192130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ230-192130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

229 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

$$

LS/CB

