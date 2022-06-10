TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022

_____

863 FPUS54 KCRP 100834

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

TXZ343-102145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-102145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-102145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-102145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ239-102145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Webb, Bruni, and Orvil

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-102145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-102145-

Coastal Kleberg-

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-102145-

Kleberg Islands-

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-102145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-102145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-102145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-102145-

Aransas Islands-

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-102145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-102145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ247-102145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ347-102145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift and PortOConnor

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-102145-

Calhoun Islands-

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-102145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ232-102145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-102145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-102145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ240-102145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-102145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ230-102145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

334 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

HAA/EMF

_____

