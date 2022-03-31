TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

698 FPUS54 KCRP 310828

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

TXZ343-312130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-312130-

Nueces Islands-

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ243-312130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ234-312130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-312130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ242-312130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ342-312130-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-312130-

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-312130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-312130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ245-312130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-312130-

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ346-312130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-312130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-312130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ347-312130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ447-312130-

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-312130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-312130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-312130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ231-312130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-312130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ229-312130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ230-312130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

PH/ANM

