TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

TXZ343-192145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-192145-

Nueces Islands-

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-192145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-192145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-192145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-192145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-192145-

Coastal Kleberg-

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-192145-

Kleberg Islands-

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-192145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-192145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-192145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-192145-

Aransas Islands-

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-192145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

south around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-192145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-192145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-192145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-192145-

Calhoun Islands-

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-192145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-192145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-192145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-192145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-192145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-192145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-192145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

338 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TMT/CB

