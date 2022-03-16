TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Nueces Islands-

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Aransas Islands-

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Calhoun Islands-

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

246 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

