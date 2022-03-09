TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

968 FPUS54 KCRP 090938

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

TXZ343-092245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-092245-

Nueces Islands-

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East

winds around 10 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy and much cooler with lows around 40. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Wind

chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-092245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs around

70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Wind chill values around 30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-092245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values around 30 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-092245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values around 30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-092245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-092245-

Coastal Kleberg-

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-092245-

Kleberg Islands-

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows around 40. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Wind

chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-092245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-092245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind

chill values around 30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-092245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-092245-

Aransas Islands-

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-092245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values around 30 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-092245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values around 30 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values

around 30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-092245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-092245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values in the

mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-092245-

Calhoun Islands-

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-092245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values in the upper 20s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-092245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-092245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values around 30 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-092245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-092245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values in the upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-092245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-092245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

338 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values around 30 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

BF/MCZ

