TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

734 FPUS54 KCRP 090929

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

TXZ343-092300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the lower

30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the lower

30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ443-092300-

Nueces Islands-

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-092300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the lower 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values in the lower

30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ234-092300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values in the lower 30s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-092300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-092300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the lower

30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-092300-

Coastal Kleberg-

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the lower

30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ442-092300-

Kleberg Islands-

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-092300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill

values in the lower 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the lower

30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ244-092300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values around 30 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values around

30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-092300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values around 30 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-092300-

Aransas Islands-

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in

the lower 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ346-092300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the upper

20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ246-092300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-092300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ347-092300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-092300-

Calhoun Islands-

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill

values in the lower 30s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-092300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values in the lower

30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-092300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-092300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-092300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-092300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values around 30 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values around

30 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-092300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-092300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

