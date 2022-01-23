TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022

_____

197 FPUS54 KCRP 230912

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

TXZ343-232230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ443-232230-

Nueces Islands-

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ243-232230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ234-232230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ239-232230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ242-232230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ342-232230-

Coastal Kleberg-

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ442-232230-

Kleberg Islands-

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ344-232230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ244-232230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ245-232230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ345-232230-

Aransas Islands-

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ346-232230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ246-232230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ247-232230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ347-232230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 50. Light northeast winds. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ447-232230-

Calhoun Islands-

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ233-232230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ232-232230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ241-232230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ231-232230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Light northeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-232230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ229-232230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Light northwest winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-232230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

312 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

MCZ/HA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather